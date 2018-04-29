Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Gunmen kill four in northwestern Pakistan along Afghan border

The attackers torched a camp after shooting tourists and fleeing.

Dera Ismail Khan | Published: April 29, 2018 3:19:34 pm
Gunmen fatally shot three local tourists and their driver in a tribal region along the Afghanistan border, an official said Saturday. Ikhlaq Bangash, deputy administrator in South Waziristan, said a group of tourists from Dera Ismail Khan were camping in the Momi Karam area when the gunmen struck Friday night. Bangash said the attackers torched the camp after shooting the tourists and fleeing. No group immediately claimed responsibility, but Islamic militants have long operated along the porous border.

On Saturday, in the southwestern city of Quetta, gunmen attacked an electronics shop and fatally shot two shopkeepers, both of them minority Hazara Shiites, said Mohammad Alam, an area police officer. Alam said the assailants escaped on motorcycles. He said police were looking for the attackers.

It was the sixth attack in recent months targeting Shiites in Quetta. Last week, authorities said gunmen shot dead two local officials in Shiite community organizations and wounded a third. A Shiite shopkeeper was killed in a drive-by shooting last week. No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack, but Sunni extremists, who view Shiites as apostates, have claimed previous assaults.

