Gunmen kill 14 in Brazil nightclub

At least 14 people were killed and six others injured during a shootout at a club in Brazil on Saturday, police said. The killings occurred in a dancing club named “Forro do Gago” in Fortaleza city in Ceará when a group of heavily armed gunmen barged into the party and began to shoot at the people, Xinhua reported. At least two of the injured are in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said that bullet marks could be found on the walls of the club, nearby houses and vehicles parked around. Even though it rained on Saturday, bloodstain can still be seen in front of the club.

According to police, the shooting was “well planned” and the agents were searching for the suspects with a helicopter overseeing the security situations in the region. The police have started investigating whether the killings were part of an ongoing fight between two drug gangs.

The state of Ceará, with Fortaleza as its capital, registered a record number of homicides in the year of 2017, according to state governor Camilo Santana, who said earlier that over 80 per cent of the homicides are results of conflict between drug gangs over territory controls.

