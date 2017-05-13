Gunmen kill 10 labourers near China “Belt and Road” projects in Pakistan

Latest News
By: IANS | Islamabad | Updated: May 13, 2017 3:21 pm
gwadar shooting, pakistan, pakistan gwadar, gwadar attack, pakistan labourers shot, world news, indian express news Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar Naeem Bazai said that all the victims were natives of Naushero Feroze district, located in neighbouring Sindh province. (Source: Google maps)

At least 10 labourers were killed and two injured in two separate firing incidents in Pakistan’s southwest port city of Gwadar in Balochistan on Saturday. The incidents took place in the Pishgan and Ganth Road areas of Gwadar, Geo News reported. Unidentified assailants on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on the labourers and fled the scene.

Sarfraz Bugti, Home Minister of Balochistan province, said that the labourers were working on road construction projects when they came under attack. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. A search operation by local paramilitary forces was underway.

“We will not bow down before terrorists,” said Bugti condemning the attack. Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar Naeem Bazai said that all the victims were natives of Naushero Feroze district, located in neighbouring Sindh province.

The incident came as Pakistan and China inked various infrastructure agreements, including on setting up ports and for further developing Gwadar port, ahead of the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) forum that begins on Sunday.

  1. S
    sujata iyer
    May 13, 2017 at 3:35 pm
    totally FAKE NEWS to suppress india opting out of OBOR which will pak super power
    Reply

