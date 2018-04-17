Gunmen attack vehicle, kill 6 civilians in Afghanistan: Official

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

An Afghan official says at least six civilians were shot and killed by gunmen in western Ghor province this morning. Iqbal Nezami, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said that four other civilians were wounded after their vehicle was attacked near Faroz Koh, the provincial capital.

The victims were all ethnic Hazaras, a Shia minority in Afghanistan that is frequently targeted by Sunni extremists in different parts of the country. Nezami says the Hazaras were travelling from Herat, another western province, to Ghor when they came under attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and militants from the rival Islamic State terror group are active in Ghor and have previously claimed attacks in the province.

