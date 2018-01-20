Gunmen attack Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

The hotel, located on a hilltop and heavily protected like most public buildings in the city, was previously attacked by Taliban fighters in 2011. (Source: Google Maps) The hotel, located on a hilltop and heavily protected like most public buildings in the city, was previously attacked by Taliban fighters in 2011. (Source: Google Maps)

A group of three or four gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday and were exchanging fire with security forces, an interior ministry spokesman said. Details of the incident, including information on any casualties, were unclear but the attackers appeared to have included suicide bombers, ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the latest in a long series to have hit Kabul.

The hotel, located on a hilltop and heavily protected like most public buildings in the city, was previously attacked by Taliban fighters in 2011. It is one of two main luxury hotels in Kabul and is used for events including conferences attended by government officials.

Although the NATO-led Resolute Support mission says the Taliban has come under pressure after the United States increased assistance to Afghan security forces and stepped up air strikes against the insurgents, security is precarious.

