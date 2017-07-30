Gunman, police officer killed in attack on Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto’s home

Kenya’s Vice President William Ruto (AP Photo/ File) Kenya’s Vice President William Ruto (AP Photo/ File)

A gunman and a police officer were killed in an attack on Deputy President William Ruto’s residence in the western Kenyan town of Eldoret, a senior administrator said on Sunday.

According to the police, the gunman was armed with a machete when the incident occurred. “From the exchange of fire we thought it was more than one attacker, because he used different firearms, but after we subdued him, we found only one man dead, plus our officer who he had killed,” Wanyama Musiambo, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator, told reporters at the scene on Sunday according to Reuters.

The attack started a few minutes after Deputy President Ruto and his family left home for a political rally and joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in the neighbouring town. Ruto and Kenyatta spent Saturday campaigning in the counties of Kitale, Kericho and Narok, the president’s office said in a statement. Neither of them commented on the incident.

The incident comes days before Kenya sees its presidential, legislative and regional elections. While President Kenyatta is seeking a second term, Ruto is his running mate.

Kenya’s elections in 2013 were rather peaceful when compared to the preceding 2007 vote. More than 1,000 people were killed and 60,000 were displaced because of the election violence in 2007. However, similar incidents of violence are not expected this year when elections are held on August 8.

(With inputs from Reuters)

