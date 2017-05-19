Gunman opens fire on police in Sri Lanka

An unidentified gunman on Friday opened fire on police in Sri Lanka’s former LTTE stronghold of Kilinochchi, a day after Tamils observed the eighth anniversary of the end of the three-decade long civil war.

Several police officers of the Kilinochchi police station in the war-ravaged northern province escaped unhurt in the incident that that took place in the wee hours.

The army and police officers have launched a search operation in the area to find the suspect who fled after attacking the officers.

The military and the police conducted a joint cordon and search operation in the former LTTE stronghold of Kilinochchi this morning following an alleged shooting at a police vehicle.

Police said part of a gun was found nearby.

Tamils in war-ravaged northern and eastern provinces yesterday observed the eighth anniversary of the end of the three-decade brutal civil war in the country in 2009.

The Tamil Genocide Remembrance day was marked by various events at Mullivaikkal, the location of the final battle between the Lankan troops and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

There was tension in the commemoration ceremony between the hardline and moderate Tamil leadership, Tamil sources said.

Northern province Chief Minister CV Wigneswaran had criticised the presence of around 150,000 military personnel in the north.

“The truth is that there is no need for army, navy and air force,” he said.

The presence of military with hostile intentions is only detrimental to the peace, security and wellbeing of the people, Wigneswaran said.

“I have lit this flame, raising above the political party limits and boundaries. This Remembrance Day should be marked so also in the future,” he said while lighting the common flame of sacrifice with four civilians whose relatives are missing.

Opposition Leader R Sampanthan was confronted by the people who accused him of having a soft policy towards the government, the sources said.

