Germany nightclub shooting: Gunman kills one, injure three others in Konstanz

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured when a 34-year-old man opened fire in a nightclub in the southern German city of Konstanz on Sunday morning. The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries in a gunfight with police officers outside the music venue after they had rushed to the scene shortly after the incident. The attack took place outside Grey club on Max-Stromeyer-Strasse.

In the exchange of fire between the gunman and the police one of the police personnel also sustained minor injuries. Issuing an official statement about the shootout the German Police Police said that special commando forces and a police helicopter had been deployed in the city, as it was not yet known if the suspect had accomplices.

The suspect has been taken to hospital. The motive for the shooting is yet to be established. The shooting came just two days after Germany was shaken by a knife attack in the northern port city of Hamburg. A 26-year-old Palestinian had killed one and injured six in an assault at a supermarket. Officials said he was an Islamist known to security forces and he had was psychologically unstable. Germany has seen an influx of attacks mostly by lone wolves inspired by the ideologies of the Islamic States. The country has absorbed a huge inflow of refugee population from middle east countries in the past year.

