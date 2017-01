File Photo: Oct. 23, 2015, Ivory Coast troops provide security during an election rally of Ivory Coast incumbent President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File) File Photo: Oct. 23, 2015, Ivory Coast troops provide security during an election rally of Ivory Coast incumbent President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File)

Gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast’s second largest city, Bouake, on Friday, ahead of talks between the defence minister and disgruntled soldiers who staged a two-day mutiny last week, a Reuters witness said.

The reporter said the shooting broke out near the cultural centre where the leaders of the mutineers were due to meet with Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi during a protest by Bouake residents against the revolt.