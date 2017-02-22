Guantanamo Bay prison ‘healthy’ for US national security, says White House

At a press conference White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that he thinks President Trump has made very clear that he believes that Guantanamo Bay does serve a very healthy purpose for US national security. (Source: Reuters) At a press conference White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that he thinks President Trump has made very clear that he believes that Guantanamo Bay does serve a very healthy purpose for US national security. (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump believes that the Guantanamo Bay prison is serving a healthy purpose towards the national security, the White House has said, indicating that its closure is unlikely. “I think he (Trump) has made very clear though, that he believes that Guantanamo Bay does serve a very, very healthy purpose in our national security and making sure that we don’t bring terrorists to our seas,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Tuesday.

Asked whether the terror suspects picked from overseas would be shifted to Guantanamo Bay, he said, “I’m not gonna get into what we may or may not do in the future.” “As the president has said very clearly before, we don’t telegraph what we’re gonna do,” he added.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had made it a top priority to close down the Guantanamo Bay, as he believed that its existence makes the United States unsafe but was unable to do so, mainly due to the opposition from the Congress.