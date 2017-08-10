Guam governor shrugs off North Korea’s mid-August strike plan

The governor of Guam on Thursday dismissed North Korea’s statement that it will develop a plan by mid-August to launch missiles at the U.S. Pacific territory as coming from “a position of fear”, and said there was no heightened threat. North Korea’s state media said earlier that, under the plan to be presented to leader Kim Jong Un, four intermediate-range missiles would be fired into waters 30-40 km (18-25 miles) from Guam “to signal a crucial warning to the United States”.
Guam is home to about 163,000 people and a U.S. military base that includes a submarine squadron, an air base and a Coast Guard group. “They like to be unpredictable. They’ll pop a missile off when no one is ready and they’ve done it quite a few times. Now they’ve telegraphed it,” Guam Governor Eddie Calvo told Reuters in an interview on the island.
“They’re now telegraphing their punch, which means they don’t want to have any misunderstandings. I think that’s a position of fear.” He said there was some concern among the public on Guam but no panic, and the authorities were “very confident” that there was no heightened threat despite the warnings from North Korea, which were first made on Wednesday.
“There is a defence umbrella contained within South Korea, there is a defence umbrella for Japan, there are naval assets between Korea, Japan and Guam, and there is a missile defence system of Guam that make up a multi-level defensive umbrella,” Calvo said. “At this point, based on what facts are known, there is no need to have any concern regards heightening the threat level.”
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 10, 2017 at 10:15 amThis Vedic astrology writer's alerts for more care and appropriate strategy for India during year 2017 in article " 2017 - an opportune year for India with major worrisome concerns in February-March and August-September" issued widely to Indian news media last year in October - November , had said : " AUGUST-SEPTEMBER OR NEAR ABOUT LOOKS TO BE PRESENTING WAR OR BIG TERROR IN NORTH SOMEWHERE TOWARD LEH LADAKH , COULD ALSO BE THROUGH SEA. Similar major worrisome concerns were expressed in this writer's article of 16 May 2017 - " Is World War III round the corner ?" - published in the Summer (June) 2017 issue of The Astrologer's Notebook from North Port , Florida. The related part of alert for world including India reads like this in the aforesaid article : " The global events predicted in this article could likely begin to show up in mild measure from about 24 June and after to grow up gradually for a final show during 19 August to 4 September with hype on 30 August.Reply