  • Greek terror squad detains 9 Turks ahead of Erdogan visit

The detentions come a week ahead of a scheduled visit to Athens by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

By: AP | Athens | Published: November 28, 2017 3:22 pm
Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greece visit Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be visiting Greece on December 7-8. (Source: AP/File)
Greek counter-terrorism police have detained nine Turkish nationals in Athens, in an investigation connected with Turkish militant groups.

A police statement says the Turks _ eight men and a woman _ were detained in the central Athens areas of Neos Kosmos and Kallithea earlier Tuesday. No further details were available, but police said the operation was linked with past investigations of Turkish militant groups in Greece.

Erdogan’s visit, announced Tuesday, is set for December 7-8.

