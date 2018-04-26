Greece does not need credit line, extra austerity, says Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. (Express Archive) Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. (Express Archive)

Greece can exit its third bailout without requesting a precautionary credit line and without adopting more austerity, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday. Tsipras, who was speaking during a joint press conference with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Athens, said Greece does not intend to backtrack on its reforms and is on track to meet its fiscal targets for 2018-20.

He said Athens and its EU lenders are also close to agreeing on a framework to reduce the country’s huge debt pile.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App