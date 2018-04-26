Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Greece does not need credit line, extra austerity, says Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Greece does not need credit line, extra austerity, says Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Athens and its European Union lenders are also close to agreeing on a framework to reduce the country's huge debt pile.

By: Reuters | Athens | Published: April 26, 2018 3:58:44 pm
Greece does not need credit line, says Alexis Tsipras Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. (Express Archive)
Related News

Greece can exit its third bailout without requesting a precautionary credit line and without adopting more austerity, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday. Tsipras, who was speaking during a joint press conference with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Athens, said Greece does not intend to backtrack on its reforms and is on track to meet its fiscal targets for 2018-20.

He said Athens and its EU lenders are also close to agreeing on a framework to reduce the country’s huge debt pile.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now