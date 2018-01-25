Girl shot in neck, abdomen in Texas school attack: Officials

In this photo from video by KDFW Fox4, law enforcement personnel gather outside the high school in Italy, Texas, following an active shooter incident at the school Monday morning, January 22, 2018. (Source: KDFW Fox4 via AP) In this photo from video by KDFW Fox4, law enforcement personnel gather outside the high school in Italy, Texas, following an active shooter incident at the school Monday morning, January 22, 2018. (Source: KDFW Fox4 via AP)

Prosecutors say a 16-year-old student shot a classmate in the neck and abdomen at a Texas high school before firing at another student and missing. Prosecutors recounted the shooting at Italy High School, south of Dallas, during a juvenile court hearing Wednesday for the boy accused in the attack. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities haven’t released his name because he’s a juvenile.

Prosecutors say he repeatedly shot the 15-year-old girl in the school cafeteria Monday before taking aim at the second student.

The girl is hospitalised and expected to survive. Authorities haven’t released a motive. Prosecutors say the boy appeared to be angry with the girl. A judge ordered the teen to remain in custody and undergo a psychological evaluation.

