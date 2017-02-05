Girl, 13, dies after being thrown off ride at China park

China’s product safety regulator said in a statement late Saturday that an initial investigation showed her seatbelt had broken and a passenger safety bar did not fit tightly enough at the Chaohua Park in Fengdu county, which comes under Chongqing municipality. (Representational Image) China’s product safety regulator said in a statement late Saturday that an initial investigation showed her seatbelt had broken and a passenger safety bar did not fit tightly enough at the Chaohua Park in Fengdu county, which comes under Chongqing municipality. (Representational Image)

China’s product safety regulator said in a statement late Saturday that an initial investigation showed her seatbelt had broken and a passenger safety bar did not fit tightly enough at the Chaohua Park in Fengdu county, which comes under Chongqing municipality. Cellphone footage carried by state media showed the girl flying out of the “Travel Through Space” ride on Friday afternoon as seats repeatedly spun round 360 degrees. Media reports say she fell on to iron railings and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The West China Metropolis Daily reported Sunday that the girl’s family had reached a compensation agreement with the park amounting to 870,000 yuan ($127,000).