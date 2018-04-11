Trump on US response to Syria crisis: ‘Get ready, Russia, missiles will be coming’

US President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday for supporting Bashar al Assad. (File Photo) US President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday for supporting Bashar al Assad. (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Russia about supporting Syrian President Bashar al Assad, and said US missiles ‘will be coming’ in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians. In a tweet today, Trump wrote: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

What’s the issue all about?

President Donald Trump’s statement comes a day after Russia vetoed a US-drafted resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to set up a panel to identify the perpetrators of Saturdays’ alleged toxic gas attacks in Douma. Russia, on its part, has maintained that its military specialists found no evidence of a chemical attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military action after last weekend’s suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus, which activists and rescuers say killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government and its ally Russia have denied that such an attack ever happened.

Trump, in an earlier tweet, had said there was “So much Fake News about what is going on in the White House. Very calm and calculated with a big focus on open and fair trade with China, the coming North Korea meeting and, of course, the vicious gas attack in Syria.”

Just before Trump’s tweets, the Kremlin today urged restraint in Syria, saying that countries should avoid taking action that could further destabilise the war-torn country.

What’s Russia role in Syria?

Russia has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, providing air cover for his offensive against the Islamic State group and Syrian rebels. Russian military advisers are deployed at many Syrian government facilities. Bashar al Assad’s government in Syria has denied accusations of using banned weapons such as chlorine or sarin throughout the country’s civil war.

What are the latest developments from today?

Trump’s ‘smart missiles’ will destroy evidence of chemical weapons attack, says Russia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry told news agency The Associated Press that “smart” missiles that U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to send to Syria will destroy evidence of a suspected chemical weapons attack. Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wondered if the chemical weapons watchdog investigating the reports has been warned that the missiles will destroy “all evidence” of the attack. She added: “Or is it the original idea to use the smart missiles to sweep the traces of the provocation under the rug?”

Syria accuses US of using ‘lies’ as an excuse to target its territory

Syria’s foreign ministry accused the United States on Wednesday of using “fabrications and lies” as an excuse to target its territory, state media said.

“We are not surprised by such a thoughtless escalation by a regime like the United States regime, which sponsored terrorism in Syria and still does,” state news agency SANA cited an official source in the ministry as saying.

UN says some 500 patients showed signs of exposure to toxic chemicals in Douma

As per AP, UN said reports from its partners indicate some 500 patients showed signs of exposure to toxic chemicals following shelling on the Syrian town of Douma over the weekend. A WHO report also stated that patients at some health facilities showed “signs of severe irritation of mucous membranes, respiratory failure and disruption to central nervous systems of those exposed.”

The report, however, did not confirm that a chemical weapons attack had taken place.

Meanwhile, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had said on Tuesday it would send “shortly” a fact-finding mission to Douma.

Russian lawmaker warns a US airstrike on Syria would be viewed as a ‘war crime’

In a warning to the United States of America, a senior Russian lawmaker told AP that any air strike by US would be viewed by Russia as a war crime. AP quoted Russia’s deputy chairman of the State Duma’s defense committee as saying to RIA Novosti that Russia will treat a US airstrike on Syria “not just as an act of aggression but a war crime of the Western coalition.”

Airlines re-route flights due to a possibility of air strikes

As per reports in Reuters, some major airlines were re-routing flights on Wednesday after Europe’s air traffic control agency warned aircraft flying in the eastern Mediterranean to exercise caution due to possible airstrikes into Syria. Eurocontrol said in a notification published on Tuesday afternoon that air-to-ground and cruise missiles could be used over the following 72 hours and there was a possibility of intermittent disruption to radio navigation equipment.

(With inputs from agencies)

