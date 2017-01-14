Latest News
Germany’s frozen fox extracted from upper reaches of Danube

Franz Stehle says it's not unusual for animals to break through the frozen surface of the river in winter. He says he's seen a frozen deer and wild boar before.

By: AP | Berlin | Published:January 14, 2017 12:53 am
Frozen fox in Germany, block of Frozen fox, Block of ice with frozen fox, Frozen fox in Germany, Germany frozen fox display in Germany, frozen fox display in Germany, latest news, world news A block of ice containing a drowned fox who broke through the thin ice of the Danube river four days earlier sits on the bank of the Danube river in Fridingen, southern Germany. (Source: AP)

A hunter in Germany has put on show a block of ice containing a fox that he says fell into the chilly Danube and drowned, in what he calls a warning of the dangers of the icy river. Franz Stehle told news agency dpa on Friday that the block containing the fox was extracted from the ice on Janaury 2 and put on display outside his family’s hotel in Fridingen. The town is on the upper reaches of the Danube, close to its source in southwestern Germany.

