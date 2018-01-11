Germany urges US to separate Iran nuclear deal from other issues

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU3-Iran meeting at EEAS headquarters in Brussels on Thursday Jan. 11, 2018. (AP Photo) German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU3-Iran meeting at EEAS headquarters in Brussels on Thursday Jan. 11, 2018. (AP Photo)

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel called on the United States to consider the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran as a separate issue from Tehran’s ballistic weapons programme and its role in Syria’s civil war.

Speaking before a meeting with his counterparts from Iran, Britain and France and the European Union’s top diplomat, Gabriel said: “We should separate two things from each other: we want to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran… and the difficult role Iran has in the region.”

Gabriel, who has been outspoken in his criticism of US foreign policy since President Donald Trump took office a year ago, said the United States was right to address concerns about Iran’s strategy in the Middle East.

