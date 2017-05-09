Germany to clamp down on North Korea’s Berlin operations

The City Hostel Berlin (L) and the compound of the North Korean embassy is pictured in Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2017. (Source: REUTERS) The City Hostel Berlin (L) and the compound of the North Korean embassy is pictured in Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

The German government is planning on clamping down on North Korea, which has been using parts of its Berlin embassy as a youth hostel and conference center, amid growing concerns about its nuclear program.

The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed a report from Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung paper and NDR and WRD broadcasters that the operations were to be soon shut down in line with increased UN sanctions against North Korea.

The outlets reported the embassy receives a “high five-figure” monthly sum from the operator of the facilities, located in the middle of Berlin not far from landmarks like the Brandenburg Gate.

Deputy foreign minister Markus Ederer said in a statement that Germany “needs to increase pressure to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now