Germany train station shooting: Several injured in Munich attack, one person arrested

Several people were injured when an unidentified assailant opened fire at a train station in Munich, Germany, as reported by AFP. A policewoman was also injured in the attack. The alleged attacker has, however, been arrested by police. Authorities reported that a handgun was fired during a police operation at an S-Bahn station in Unterfoehring, a northeastern suburb of the Bavarian city, and that the scene was now secured.

The incident took place during a morning police check at the Unterfoehring subway station, according to Munich police spokesperson Michael Riehlein as quoted by AP. The spokesperson had no further details, but Munich’s Merkur newspaper has reported that witnesses said the suspect took a police officer’s pistol and shot her, and also injured others at the scene.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

Germany train station shooting Live updates:

1:54 pm: The sole male perpetrator was motivated by personal reasons. There is no political or religious background here”: police

1:48 pm: ‘No political or religious motive’ in Munich shooting: police

1:35 pm: Area around the train station is being cordoned off, say police.

1:35 pm: One person arrested so far, say Munich Police.

1:34 pm: A policewoman was injured in the incident.

1:33 pm: Situation under control, say police as per reports in Der Spiegel.

1:28 pm: ‘Several people’ wounded by shots at Munich rail station: police

Suburban train station #Unterföhring – Several persons wounded by gunshots. Police woman seriously wounded. One person has been arrested. — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) June 13, 2017

🆘‼️👮Germany: Several gunshots at #Unterfoehring subway station (Munich). Female police officer is seriously injured! http://t.co/NIrQwMxqXI pic.twitter.com/temodYOL8E — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) June 13, 2017

