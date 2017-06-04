Germany ‘resolutely at Britain’s side’ after attack: Angela Merkel

Police officers guard the approach to Southwark Bridge after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. (Source: Reuters) Police officers guard the approach to Southwark Bridge after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germany was “resolutely at Britain’s side” after the attack in London that left six people dead and almost 50 injured. “Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination,” Merkel said in a statement. “For Germany, I reiterate that in the fight against all forms of terrorism, we are resolutely at Britain’s side.”

