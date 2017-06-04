Latest News
Germany ‘resolutely at Britain’s side’ after attack: Angela Merkel

"Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination," Merkel said in a statement. "For Germany, I reiterate that in the fight against all forms of terrorism, we are resolutely at Britain's side."

By: AFP | Berlin | Published:June 4, 2017 1:10 pm
London attack, UK attack, London terror attack, uk police, world news Police officers guard the approach to Southwark Bridge after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. (Source: Reuters)

