Germany presses Turkey for assurances on visiting troops stationed at Turkish air base

German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel (AP/ File Photo) German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel (AP/ File Photo)

Germany’s foreign minister is seeking assurances from Turkey putting “beyond doubt” that German lawmakers can visit troops stationed at a Turkish air base. Sigmar Gabriel told Sunday’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper that “If Turkey cannot or will not do that at Incirlik (air base) for reasons of domestic politics,” the countries should

seek an amicable agreement on ending the German troops’ presence.”

Gabriel is travelling to Turkey on Monday for talks on the impasse. Turkey, angered by German authorities’ decision to grant asylum to soldiers it accuses of participating in last year’s failed coup, blocked a request for lawmakers to visit.

Germany is considering relocating to Jordan some 270 troops stationed at Incirlik with Tornado reconnaissance jets and a refuelling plane in the international coalition against the Islamic State group.

