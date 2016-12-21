Germany offers 100,000 euro reward for truck attack suspect

The photo which was sent to European police authorities shows Tunisian national Anis Amri who is wanted by German police for an alleged involvement in the Berlin Christmas market attack. (Source: AP) The photo which was sent to European police authorities shows Tunisian national Anis Amri who is wanted by German police for an alleged involvement in the Berlin Christmas market attack. (Source: AP)

Germany on Wednesday offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($104,260) for information leading to the arrest of a Tunisian man suspected of involvement in the Berlin truck attack, identifying him as 24-year-old Anis Amri who could be armed and dangerous. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office (GBA) said in a statement that a search for Amri was underway, with support from police forces in all of Germany’s 16 federal states.

“Anis AMRI is 178 cm tall and weighs about 75 kg, has black hair and brown eyes,” the office said in the statement. “Beware: He could be violent and armed!” Two pictures of Amri were published on the GBA’s website.