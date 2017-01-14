Germany mulls parliamentary inquiry over Berlin truck attack

Latest News
The inquiry could ascertain whether authorities made mistakes in handling the Tunisian man who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin.

By: AP | Berlin | Published:January 14, 2017 9:23 pm
Parts of a Christmas market decoration stick in the windscreen of a truck following an accident with the truck on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany (File. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

A senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel says he’s open to launching a parliamentary inquiry into whether authorities made mistakes in handling the Tunisian man who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin.

Attacker Anis Amri had been rejected for asylum in Germany but authorities had been unable to deport him. Amri, who had used at least 14 different identities since coming to Germany, also was on their radar as a potential security risk.

Volker Kauder, the caucus leader of Merkel’s conservative Union bloc, noted today there are questions whether there were coordination problems between federal and state authorities, news agency dpa reported.

He added: “If one of is of the opinion that more needs to be done here, I am open to a committee of inquiry.”

