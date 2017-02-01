Budget 2017
Germany: Man suspected of bombing a train that left 10 migrants wounded arrested

The suspect is said to be responsible for bombing a train station in the western city of Duesseldorf, 17 years ago, in which 10 immigrants were wounded

By: AP | Berlin | Published:February 1, 2017 5:46 pm
Investigators look at the area where an explosion tore through the entrance tunnel to a commuter train station in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Source: AP)

German police have arrested a suspect in connection with a bombing at a train station 17 years ago in which 10 immigrants were wounded, six of them Jewish. Police in the western city of Duesseldorf say the 50-year-old man, who wasn’t named, was arrested in the nearby town of Ratingen.

In a statement, they said further details would be announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Following the explosion at the Duesseldorf-Wehrhahn train station in July 2000 suspicion quickly fell on far-right extremists, because those hurt were recent immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

The victims were on their way home from a German-language class at the time. Among the seriously wounded was a pregnant 26-year-old woman from Ukraine who suffered a miscarriage.

