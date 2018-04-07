Germany: Several dead after vehicle ploughs into crowd in Muenster city

Police vans stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday. (Source: AP photo) Police vans stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday. (Source: AP photo)

Several people are feared dead after a car drove into a group of people in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, Reuters reported quoting Spiegel Online. There have been reports of multiple injuries. However, it was not clear whether the incident was an attack.

“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a police spokeswoman was quoted as saying by Reuters. A security source said, “The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out.”

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App