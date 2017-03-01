German Foreign Minister expresses doubts on NATO defence spending target

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, attend the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, attend the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told reporters in Estonia on Wednesday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) had not agreed on every nation in the alliance having to meet a rigid target of spending 2 per cent of its gross domestic product on defence. “I have a concern that politicians make public promises that they can’t fulfil later on,” Gabriel said. He said that NATO had merely agreed that member nations would make efforts to reach the 2 per cent target.

“There is no apodictic 2 per cent goal but rather…we should be moving in that direction,” he said at the start of a visit to Baltic states. Germany now spends 1.2 per cent of GDP on defence.

At a NATO summit in Wales in 2014, allies agreed to end years of defense cuts that left Europeans without vital capabilities. They agreed all allies should reach the target of spending 2 per cent of economic output on defense every year by 2024, although the goal is not legally binding.

The issue has become a source of tension between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats and Gabriel’s Social Democrats, junior partners in the ruling coalition government, who are hoping to unseat Merkel in September national elections.

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, a conservative, has criticised Gabriel for his remarks at the Munich Security Conference, where he warned against focusing solely on defence spending and unleashing a new arms race.

Merkel has said Germany needed to fulfill its commitment to boost defence spending to meet NATO’s target of 2 per cent. Germany has come under increased pressure since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump to meet NATO’s defence spending target.