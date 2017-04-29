Germany arrests 2 Japanese, 1 American in darknet drug case

A 43-year-old Japanese man, a 40-year-old Japanese woman and a 39-year-old man from the US were arrested yesterday in Berlin (Representational Image) A 43-year-old Japanese man, a 40-year-old Japanese woman and a 39-year-old man from the US were arrested yesterday in Berlin (Representational Image)

German prosecutors say authorities have arrested two Japanese citizens and an American on suspicion of selling millions of euros worth of drugs online. Frankfurt prosecutors say a 43-year-old Japanese man, a 40-year-old Japanese woman and a 39-year-old man from the US were arrested Friday in Berlin. Their names weren’t released.

In a statement today, prosecutors said the suspects were part of a gang that sold cocaine, cannabis and Ecstasy on darknet websites, which aren’t visible without special software. Prosecutors say the three suspects and a 38-year-old Japanese woman who’s still on the run received at least 2.3 million euros ($2.51 million) from the sale of drugs online since September 2012.

Authorities seized several kilograms of illegal drugs during their search of five Berlin apartments.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now