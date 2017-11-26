Germany: Angela Merkel rejects snap elections after failed talks

German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel (AP/File) German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel (AP/File)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected new elections and wanted to form a new government quickly, as a consequence of the failed government coalition talks with the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens.

“The people have voted, and I absolutely do not favour, if we can’t do anything with the result, asking people to vote again,” Merkel said on Saturday at a party conference of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Kuehlungsborn, northeast Germany, Xinhua reported citing Focus Online.

Merkel is facing the most serious political crisis since she assumed office 12 years ago after the breakdown of the government coalition exploratory talks on November 19. The FDP decided to withdraw the talks with the Greens, the CDU and the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), for a new coalition government after the September 24 federal elections.

Merkel told the party conference that she wants to “come quickly to a government”, adding that Germany must have a stable government, “but also a government that really advances the country”.

The CDU leader also said talks with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) would have to be conducted on the basis of mutual respect, and the compromise is part of it.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has invited Merkel, SPD leader Martin Schulz and CSU leader Horst Seehofer for a meeting next week to discuss another “Grand Coalition”.

The SPD has repeatedly rejected to joint hands with the Union after its landslide failure in the federal elections. However, Schulz softened the stance on Friday as he said his party was willing to hold talks with the Union.

