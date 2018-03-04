German SPD members back coalition with Angela Merkel

Members of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) voted 66 per cent in favour of entering a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. (File Photo) Members of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) voted 66 per cent in favour of entering a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. (File Photo)

Members of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) voted 66 per cent in favour of entering a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, an SPD official said on Sunday after a postal ballot.

The vote clears the way for a re-run of the “grand coalition” that has governed Germany since 2013, putting an end to more than four months of political uncertainty in Europe’s largest economy.

