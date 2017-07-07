Latest News
  • German police fire water cannon at G20 demonstration

Police expected around 100,000 protesters from around Europe, who say the G20 has failed to solve many of the issues threatening world peace, to gather for the demonstration dubbed "Welcome to Hell" by the anti-capitalist groups behind it.  

By: Reuters | Hamburg | Published:July 7, 2017 12:14 am
G20 summit, Hamburg G20 summit, G20 summit protest, German police, world news, latest news, indian express news A Police officer sprays a liquid during a protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Thursday, July 6, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
German police fired water cannon and pepper spray at protesters gathered to demonstrate against a G20 summit in Hamburg after a group of black-clad demonstrators threw bottles and other objects at riot police.

