German police defuses explosive device found near Christmas market

An improvised explosive device (IED) found near a Christmas market in the German city of Potsdam has been defused, police said. According to officials, the object, found on Friday, contained explosive or flammable material and had been successfully defused, Efe news reported.

“IED suspicion has been confirmed. The affected area in downtown Potsdam must be cleared,” the police wrote on Twitter.

Christmas markets across Germany had opened this week with increased security presence, a year after a truck rammed into people at a market in Berlin, killing 12 people.

