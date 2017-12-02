Top Stories
  • German police defuses explosive device found near Christmas market

German police defuses explosive device found near Christmas market

Christmas markets across Germany had opened this week with increased security presence, a year after a truck rammed into people at a market in Berlin, killing 12 people.

By: IANS | Berlin | Published: December 2, 2017 9:26 am
germany bomb, potsdam bomb, bomb in germany, IED, indian express “IED suspicion has been confirmed. The affected area in downtown Potsdam must be cleared,” the police wrote on Twitter. (Representational Image)
Related News

An improvised explosive device (IED) found near a Christmas market in the German city of Potsdam has been defused, police said. According to officials, the object, found on Friday, contained explosive or flammable material and had been successfully defused, Efe news reported.

“IED suspicion has been confirmed. The affected area in downtown Potsdam must be cleared,” the police wrote on Twitter.

Christmas markets across Germany had opened this week with increased security presence, a year after a truck rammed into people at a market in Berlin, killing 12 people.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 02: Latest News