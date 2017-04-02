German police arrest suspect in Dortmund house explosion

German prosecutors say they’ve arrested a 48-year-old man on charges of murder on allegations he set off an explosion in a multi-family home in the western city of Dortmund that blew the building apart and left one resident dead.

Prosecutor Sandra Luecke told the dpa news agency on Saturday that the suspect, whose identity wasn’t released, was so badly injured in the explosion that authorities have not yet been able to question him.

It’s not yet clear what caused the Friday morning explosion, although Luecke says there were indications it was gas. The force of the blast blew the roof and the two top floors off of the house, and damaged adjacent buildings and vehicles on the street.

The 36-year-old victim’s body was found early Saturday among the rubble.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now