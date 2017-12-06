German passenger train hits freight train near Duesseldorf, dozens injured

Damaged carriages are pictured at the site of train crash in Meerbusch west of Duesseldorf, Germany December 5, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. (Source: Feuerwehr Meerbusch via Reuters) Damaged carriages are pictured at the site of train crash in Meerbusch west of Duesseldorf, Germany December 5, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. (Source: Feuerwehr Meerbusch via Reuters)

German authorities say a commuter train has hit a freight train in a western town near Duesseldorf, leaving six people with medium-to-serious injuries.

The Meerbusch fire department said Tuesday that 155 people were on board the regional commuter train when it ran into the freight train on the same track near the town’s station.

Authorities say three people suffered serious injuries, three had slightly less serious injuries and another 41 were mildly injured. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Photos released by the Meerbusch fire department showed the passenger train partially derailed but still upright. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

