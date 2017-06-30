German parliament vote to legalise same-sex marriage

Germany votes to legalise same sex marriage. (Source : File Photo) Germany votes to legalise same sex marriage. (Source : File Photo)

Germany’s parliament voted on Friday to legalise gay marriage after Chancellor Angela Merkel did an about-face that freed members of conservative party to vote their “conscience” rather than follow party lines. Norbert Lammert, president of the parliament, said 393 lawmakers voted to approve the amendment, while 226 voted against and four abstained.

The vote in favour of same sex marriage came after when Mekrel spoke at an event hosted by women’s magazine “Brigitte” on Monday evening allowing a free vote on the issue. “I would like to lead the discussion more into a situation where it is a question of conscience rather than something I push through with a majority vote,” she said.

Merkel has previously opposed legalisation of gay marriage and her conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union, has always spoken in favour of the traditional family values.

On becoming a law, Germany will become a part of the 20 countries where same-sex marriage is legal.

