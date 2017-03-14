Elections 2017
  • German official wants USD 53 million fine for social media hate posts

German official wants USD 53 million fine for social media hate posts

Heiko Maas says sites should also nominate a person responsible for handling complaints, who could face fines of up to 5 million euros personally if the company fails to abide by mandatory standards.

Published:March 14, 2017 6:29 pm

Germany’s justice minister is proposing fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 million) for social networking sites that fail to swiftly remove illegal content, such as hate speech or defamatory “fake news.” Heiko Maas says sites should also nominate a person responsible for handling complaints, who could face fines of up to 5 million euros personally if the company fails to abide by mandatory standards.

Watch What Else is Making News

Maas said Tuesday the proposals will become part of a bill that will be put to Parliament. He says measures to combat hate speech, which can include so-called fake news, will ultimately have to be taken at the European level to be effective.

Maas says research shows that Twitter deletes just 1 percent of illegal content flagged by users, while Facebook deletes 39 percent.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 14: Latest News