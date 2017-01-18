German nationalist calls for end to Nazi guilt

Adolf Hitler, a German politician who was the leader of the Nazi Party. Adolf Hitler, a German politician who was the leader of the Nazi Party.

A prominent member of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party wants to end the country’s decades-long tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past. Bjoern Hoecke leads the party in the eastern state of Thuringia. He says Germany needs to perform a “180-degree turn” when it comes to remembering its past.

Hoecke said Tuesday that the Berlin memorial to the millions of Jews killed in the Holocaust is a “monument of shame.” He told party supporters in the eastern city of Dresden that no other country would erect such a memorial in its capital and called instead for Germany to take a “positive” attitude toward its history.

Nazi Germany was responsible for the murder of more than 6 million Jews and other minorities before and during World War II.