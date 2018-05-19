US: At least one killed, two injured in shooting near high school in Georgia

Clayton Country Police are responding to a shooting near the Mt Zion High School in Goergia (Source: @JustinWilfonWSB/Twitter) Clayton Country Police are responding to a shooting near the Mt Zion High School in Goergia (Source: @JustinWilfonWSB/Twitter)

Hours after US state of Texas witnessed a high-school shootout where ten students were killed by another student of Santa Fe High School, at least one person was killed and two others injured in a similar shooting incident being reported from United States’ Georgia. The shooting took place near a high school in Clayton County, Friday night.

Officials said that shots were fired in the parking lot of Mt Zion High school off Mt Zion Road, about 15 miles from Atlanta. Clayton County Fire Department told WXIA that the three victims were taken to hospital. While two of them had gunshots wounds, one of whom has succumbed to injuries. The third victim was a pregnant woman who was hurt when she was pushed.

Thomas Trawick, a police officer present at the scene, briefed the media on the situation. Confirming the shooting, he said it occurred in a parking lot near the high school. “The incident occurred after the graduation ceremony was over, as people spilled out on to the parking lot after the ceremony,” he said, adding that the shooting was the result of an argument between some people in the parking lot, leading to two people being shot.

Multiple police on scene at Mt Zion High School in Clayton County where one person was killed at a graduation ceremony #TheLateFeed @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/v2PR2cDD53 — Ashley Johnson 11Alive (@AJohnson11Alive) May 19, 2018

“The crime and the criminal investigation teams are looking into the incident,” Trawick told WSB TV. When asked about the identity of one person earlier seen being taken from the crime scene in handcuffs, he said that there is no confirmation on the number or identity of the suspects but preventive measures are being taken and people are being taken in for questioning. He added that this was a developing investigation and as of now, they are “not sure” whether the shooter was a student.

