George HW Bush to remain hospitalised till weekend

Former President George HW Bush. (File Photo) Former President George HW Bush. (File Photo)

Former US President George HW Bush will remain hospitalised for observation after being treated for pneumonia.

The Houston Methodist Hospital said in a statement yesterday that the medical team hopes to discharge him by the end of the week.

Bush, 92, was admitted to the hospital on April 14 due to a persistent cough. He was subsequently diagnosed with mild pneumonia, which his family spokesman Jim McGrath said has been treated and resolved.

McGrath had tweeted on Friday that Methodist decided to hold the former president over the weekend to ensure “a fully clean bill of health” before the Bushes leave for Maine soon.

This is Bush’s second stay at the Methodist this year. Earlier, he spent 16 days there in January with a more serious case of pneumonia that included him being admitted in the ICU and ventilator support.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now