Gen Rawat is conferred title of honourary general of Nepal army

Gen Bipin Rawat and Nepal Defence Minister Bal Krishna Khand meet in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Photo courtesy: Indian Embassy, Kathmandu Gen Bipin Rawat and Nepal Defence Minister Bal Krishna Khand meet in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Photo courtesy: Indian Embassy, Kathmandu

Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday conferred the title of “Honorary General of the Nepal Army” on visiting Chief of Indian Army General Bipin Rawat at a special ceremony at the President’s office in Kathmandu.

Gen Rawat arrived here on a four-day visit that began Tuesday with a pilgrimage to Pashupatinath temple. He will be visiting the Nepal Army High Altitude Warfare School in Mustang district along the border with Tibet followed by a call-on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.

Gen Rawat was honoured at a special ceremony at the president’s official residence in Kathmandu. Bhandari handed over a sword, an insignia and a certificate of the title to Gen Rawat.

A press release by Indian embassy said General Rawat laid a wreath in honour of Nepali soldiers sacrificing their lives which was followed by an inspection of the “Guard of Honour” by the Nepalese army at the Nepal army headquarters.

During the visit, Nepal army chief Rajendra Chhetri also received a gift of seven horses of various breeds from General Rawat on behalf of the Indian Army at a special function.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now