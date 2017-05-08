Gas leak in mine in central China kills 18 miners

Police have detained unspecified people pending an investigation. (Source: Google map) Police have detained unspecified people pending an investigation. (Source: Google map)

Chinese state media says a gas leak in a coal mine in central China has killed 18 people. The gas leak happened on Sunday morning when miners were working in the shaft of the mine in Youxian county in Hunan province.

Xinhua said Monday that rescuers managed to bring 37 miners to safety but 18 died. Xinhua says police have detained unspecified people pending an investigation.

China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal. Its mining industry has long been one of the world’s deadliest, with hundreds of deaths annually, even as China has tried to improve standards by shutting older, smaller mines.

