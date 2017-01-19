Gambia president-elect Adama Barrow plans inauguration in Senegal

FILE- In this Saturday Dec. 3, 2016 file photo, Gambian President elect Adama Barrow sits for an interview with the Associated Press at his residence in Yundum, Gambia. Barrow waits to take up the reins of power, as Gambian President Yahya Jammeh clings to power Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017, after more than two decades governing the west African country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) FILE- In this Saturday Dec. 3, 2016 file photo, Gambian President elect Adama Barrow sits for an interview with the Associated Press at his residence in Yundum, Gambia. Barrow waits to take up the reins of power, as Gambian President Yahya Jammeh clings to power Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017, after more than two decades governing the west African country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Gambia’s president-elect says he will be sworn in to office Thursday at the Gambian embassy in neighboring Senegal, as his country’s political crisis continues. The Facebook and Twitter accounts for Adama Barrow, run by his staff, say the inauguration will take place Thursday at 4 p.m. in the embassy in Senegal’s capital, Dakar.

Barrow won the December election, but President Yahya Jammeh, in power for more than two decades, is refusing to step down, saying he does not accept the result, citing irregularities.

FILE- In this Tuesday Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, Gambian officers signal to the media not to block the public’s view during President Yahya Jammeh’s final rally in Banjul, Gambia. A Gambian court has postponed a decision on the disputed presidential election until next week. The delay of the ruling party’s case until Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 sets up a collision course with the opposition, which still plans the inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow on Jan 19. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) FILE- In this Tuesday Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, Gambian officers signal to the media not to block the public’s view during President Yahya Jammeh’s final rally in Banjul, Gambia. A Gambian court has postponed a decision on the disputed presidential election until next week. The delay of the ruling party’s case until Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 sets up a collision course with the opposition, which still plans the inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow on Jan 19. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Jammeh’s mandate expired at midnight and troops from Senegal and other West African countries have positioned themselves on Gambia’s border with the intention of forcing Jammeh to cede power. Mauritania’s leader made a last-ditch diplomatic effort late Wednesday, meeting with Jammeh in Banjul before flying to Senegal.