G20 to press Donald Trump to rejoin climate deal: British PM Theresa May

US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sit at the start of the "retreat meeting" on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, on Friday July 7, 2017 . Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017. (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP)

G20 leaders meeting in Hamburg will seek to persuade US President Donald Trump to rejoin the 2015 Paris climate change accord, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday. “I believe it is possible. We’re not renegotiating the Paris Agreement — that stays. But I want to see the United States looking for ways to rejoin it,” May told the BBC as the two-day summit began in the German port city.

“I believe the collective message that will be given to President Trump around this table will be the importance of America coming back into that agreement, and I hope we will be able to work to ensure that can happen.” May had previously expressed to Trump her disappointment” at his decision to pull the US out of the hard-fought climate deal, which was signed by 195 countries including the United States. She is due to meet Trump on Friday for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

