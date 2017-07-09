G20 Summit: From Trump’s defiance over climate change to Ivanka’s unexpected move, here’s how foreign media reported

Leaders pose for a family photo at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany. (Source: Reuters) Leaders pose for a family photo at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany. (Source: Reuters)

The Hamsburg G20 Summit saw India’s commitment towards eradication of terrorism, along with other things. While PM Narendra Modi empahsised that “some countries use terrorists for achieving their political objectives”, the G20 leaders too maintained that terrorism was “a global scourge that must be fought and terrorist safe havens eliminated in every part of the world.” The Summit was punctuated by protests, handshakes, eye-rolls and diplomatic moves between global political heavyweights. Here’s a look at how foreign media covered the meet.

The New York Times chose to highlight three key aspects of the meet on their homepage. One, the G20 focus on climate change as 19 member nations signed a policy blueprint to implement Paris accord. US President Donald Trump was the odd one out as he had pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement earlier this year. Two, Ivanka Trump briefly taking her father’s seat during a G20 session on Saturday prompting criticis to allege nepotism. Three, the first meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian tabloids labelled the meeting as “historic.”

Following closely on the heels of other American news organistaions, The Washington Post too chose to cover “Trump’s climate defiance” and Ivanka’s break from diplomatic protocol. The Telegraph chose to lead with Theresa May-Donald Trump angle emphasising on the likely impact of that on Brexit.

The Guardian too chose to lead with Ivanka Trump’s move towards the bigger table. When Trump stepped out for a brief moment, the former fashion model took his place on the table which also had Chinese, Russian and Turkish presidents, the German chancellor and the British Prime Minister. The news organisation also gave space to the climate change decisions made by all G20 leaders on Paris accord except Trump.

French daily Le Monde chose to go with Ivanka, climate change and a round-up of the Summit. It also covered French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a new climate summit.

China’s Xinhua News Agency focussed on President Xi Jinping’s meet with other leaders like Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Shinzo Abe. The organisation also covered Xi’s policies to boost economic growth.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd