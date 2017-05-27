G-7 summit ends without a final decision on Climate Change

Oxfam activists wearing masks of the leaders of the G7 summit; from left, Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron, stage a demonstration in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo) Oxfam activists wearing masks of the leaders of the G7 summit; from left, Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron, stage a demonstration in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo)

The G-7 summit 2017 hosted by Italy for two consecutive days including world’s wealthiest democracies ended on Saturday without a finalised decision on climate change. Climate change being the most problematic issue for this summit , US President Donald Trump refused to sign an agreement in unanimity with other leaders on global climate change following a lengthy discussion at G-7 summit saying he wants more time to decide whether to back 2015 Paris Agreement.

However, Trump did pledge to fight protectionism and commit to a rule- based international trade system. The G-7 leaders agreed to Trump’s stance on trade. He had previously described Germany’s trade as poor because of its surplus with United Stated.

But the leaders hoped that the summit would focus more on Europe’s migration crisis and the problems of neighbouring Africa. Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou urged the G-7 to take urgent measures to end the crisis in Libya — the point of departure for hundreds of thousands of migrants looking for a better life in Europe. Host Italy was disappointed not to receive more backing for its call to open up more legal channels for immigration to try to slow the flow of people risking their lives to reach Europe on flimsy boats from lawless Libya.

Continuing its agenda from 2016 G7 summit statement, the leaders wanted to take actions against Russia. The European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on Russia after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and pledged to up the penalties if Russian interference in Ukraine intensified.

The initial G-7 discussions on Friday was dominated by security questions and the leaders called on internet service providers and social media firms to “substantially increase” their efforts to rein in extremist content.

US President Donald Trump is expected to return to Washington on late Saturday after his first official trip since taking off. According to US officials, Trump enjoyed debates on Climate Change with his allies, which he had previously dismissed as a hoax

With Inputs from agencies

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd