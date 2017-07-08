G-20: Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy wins concession in summit

US President Donald Trump had his way with G20 leaders on Saturday as he got key concessions on climate and protectionist trade policies. Even as the world leaders condemned Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of Paris accord, they accommodated interests of the US to “work closely with other countries to help them access and use fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently”, reported AFP.
The G20 declaration, while renewing a key anti-protectionist pledge, underlined the right of countries to protect their markets with “legitimate trade defence instruments”. This declaration will give leeways to Donald Trump to press for ‘America First’ policy back home.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel closed the G20 summit in Hamburg saying, as quoted by CNN, “Unfortunately — and I deplore this — the United States of America left the climate agreement, or rather announced their intention of doing this.” She also maintained that the other 19 members of the G20 agreed that the Paris accord was irreversible and showed commitment to it.
