Full text: Here’s the letter Barack Obama left for Donald Trump when he left the Oval Office

President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands following their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands following their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

As Donald Trump took office as the 45th President of The United States, President Barack Obama chose to continue a tradition that past President’s followed. That of leaving a personal letter for the incoming Commander-in-Chief. So, on Inauguration Day, Obama walked into the Oval Office and slipped a hand-written letter into the top drawer of the Resolute Desk.

While Trump has spoken about the letter, he made it clear that journalists would never get access to it. Now, however, CNN, has obtained access to the letter and it has been made public for the first time.

While Obama says he has no advise to offer, he has a few ‘reflections’ that Trump could benefit from.

Read Barack Obama’s letter to Donald Trump:

Dear Mr. President –

Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.

This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.

First, we’ve both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It’s up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that’s willing to work hard.

Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.

Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.

And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They’ll get you through the inevitable rough patches.

Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can.

Good luck and Godspeed,

BO

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd