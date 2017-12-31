Kamala Mills Fire
  • Fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont asks Spain to restore his government

Fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont asks Spain to restore his government

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy deposed Puigdemont and his cabinet after Catalonia's regional parliament voted in favor of a declaration of independence from the rest of the country in October

By: AP | Madrid | Published: December 31, 2017 7:41 am
Carles Puigdemont, Fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont. Fugitive Catalan leader, Catalan Independence, Catalonia Independence, Catalonia's Independence, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Ouisted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont (AP)
Top News

Catalonia’s fugitive former president has called for Spanish authorities to open negotiations regarding the restitution of what he calls his “legitimate government.” Carles Puigdemont said via social media channels from Brussels on Saturday that Spain should “recognize the election results of December 21 and start negotiating politically with the legitimate government of Catalonia.”

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy deposed Puigdemont and his cabinet after Catalonia’s regional parliament voted in favor of a declaration of independence from the rest of the country in October. But pro-secession parties, including one led by Puigdemont, won the most seats in elections last week.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium to avoid a judicial investigation into suspicions of rebellion by him and his government. He did not say Saturday if he plans to return to Spain.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 31: Latest News