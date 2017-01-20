From this day, it’s going to be only America first: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of United States

President Donald Trump pumps his first at the end of his speech after bring sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) President Donald Trump pumps his first at the end of his speech after bring sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Donald Trump was on Friday sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during a historic transfer of power. The Republican leader will succeed Democrat Barack Obama, who served two terms as president of the nation. In his swearing in speech, Donald Trump addressed the challenges ahead of him and vowed to get the job done as he thanked outgoing president Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for being “magnificent” during the presidential transition.

He focused on the people of the United States and promised to get their wealth back, especially what had gone to other nations and people who were not Americans. “We are not merely transferring power. We are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you the people. For too long, a small group has reaped the rewards while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. The establishment protected itself. There was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land; that all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment and it belongs to you and to everyone gathered here. This is your day,” he said.

Emphasising on people having the power while he is President, he said, “Our government is now controlled by the people. January 20, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. Forgotten men and women will no longer be forgotten.”



Reiterating his campaign stance, he vowed to ensure that jobs for Americans come before jobs for foreign nationals. “That is the past, now we are looking only to the future,” he said, adding, “From this day onward, it’s going to be only America first. Every decision will be made to benefit American workers and American families.”

“I will fight for you with every breath in my body and will never ever let you down. America will start winning again like never before. We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and Hire American,” he said.

He reinforced the importance of being loyal to the country and being patriotic, regardless of what colour they are. “It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag,” he said.

Addressing Radical Islamic Terrorism, he also vowed in his speech to eradicate is completely. “We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilized world against Radical Islamic Terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth,” he said.

He promised safety to Americans and said that if they all are united, America will be unstoppable. “At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. The Bible tells us, “how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.” We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable,” he said.

He ended his speech by summing up his speech by promising again full attention to the people, their hopes and dreams, their voice and hailing his campaign promise of making America great again.

“So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams, will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way. Together, We Will Make America Strong Again. We Will Make America Wealthy Again. We Will Make America Proud Again. We Will Make America Safe Again. And, Yes, Together, We Will Make America Great Again. Thank you, God Bless You, And God Bless America,” he ended.

Hours before his swearing-in ceremony, Trump tweeted, “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!” The President-elect also met outgoing President Barack Obama at the White House. Obama told Trump that it was good to see him. They exchanged pleasantries, and Melania Trump brought a gift for Michelle Obama.

