From Socrates’ trial to UDHR: A timeline of freedom of expression and freedom of press

The argument for free speech dates back to centuries. It is not an alien concept that was forced into being after renaissance and in the 16th century, but was expounded in many ways by Greek philosophers. The trial of Socrates, where he takes hemlock in one hand with keeping his finger raised in the air, speak volumes of a prosecution against critical reasoning and free speech. He was charged with “failing to acknowledge the gods that the city acknowledges” and “introducing new deities”. In 399 BC, Socrates spoke to the jury at his trial: ‘If you offered to let me off this time on the condition I am not any longer to speak my mind… I should say to you, Men of Athens, I shall obey the Gods rather than you.”

Martin Luther, in the sixteenth century, openly criticised teachings of the Catholic Church in an era when such views were punishable by death. The very act of preaching in defiance of established authority was nothing less than a statement that the individual had a right to take a “verbal” stand against accepted authority.

In the same tradition, John Milton wrote, “Areopagitica: A Speech for the Liberty of Unlicensed Printing” in 1644. He primarily made a case against pre-publication censorship. Milton’s short prose tract is still studied by legal scholars as the definitive defence of free speech in print. Its language and ideas later informed the revolutionary colonists Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson about free press in the 1770s. In Milton’s time, all books had to be approved by the Church of England prior to publication. In his Areopagitica, Milton argued the case for unlicensed printing so that he could enjoy “the liberty to know, to utter and to argue freely according to conscience.”

If we have a cursory look at English Bill of rights, 1689, we would learn that freedom of expression was not already devolved to common people yet in the form rights. However, there was a right to petition the monarch without fear of retribution. “The freedom of speech and debates of proceedings in parliament ought not to be impeached or questioned in any court or place out of parliament,” according to Bill of rights. It was not for everybody but parliamentarians. This enables the parliaments to say anything within the high walls without fear of retribution.

Then enter Voltaire! Voltaire is always credited with two quotes – “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it” and “I detest what you write, but I would give my life to make it possible for you to continue to write”. Voltaire was a significant contributor to the Enlightenment movement. His ideas made many contributions to the separation of Church and state, and to form the idea of modern secular and democratic state. Voltaire’s philosophy on man’s right to freedom of expression was enshrined in the French Constitution after his death. The right of freedom of expression emerged out of struggle against religious intolerance and its tyranny of the Medieval Europe.

The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, adopted during the French Revolution in 1789, specifically states, “The free communication of ideas and opinions is one of the most precious of the rights of man. Every citizen may, accordingly, speak, write, and print with freedom, but shall be responsible for such abuses of this freedom as shall be defined by law.”

Then, in 1791, The First Amendment of the US Bill of Rights guarantees four freedoms: of religion, speech, the press and the right to assemble. According to this, “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Then, there comes some conflict, what if the executive invades or a court issues an injunction of prior restraint. So, amendment V of US constitution states, “No person shall be… deprived of life, liberty or property, without due process of law”. For this, neither the executive nor the courts can curtail any rights except when authorised a statute passed by congress. From the very start, the First Amendment was a protection against federal government, not against state constitution or private employer.

Then, following the history, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is a declaration adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948 at the Palais de Chaillot, Paris. In its preamble, it is written, “…Whereas disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind, and the advent of a world in which human beings shall enjoy freedom of speech and belief and freedom from fear and want has been proclaimed as the highest aspiration of the common people…”

Article 19 of UDHR states: Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

Modern India, after adopting its constitution, also guaranteed freedom of speech and expression in Article 19. However, Indian Constitution does not explicitly mention the freedom of the press. Freedom of the press is implied from the Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, with provisional restriction under the Article 19(2).

